Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Price Performance

AIRT opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Air T has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

About Air T

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Air T during the second quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

