Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Price Performance
AIRT opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Air T has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T
About Air T
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Air T
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- This Tech Giant Stands Strong Amidst Recent Selloff
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.