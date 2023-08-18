AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Shares Purchased by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AirSculpt Technologies were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 126.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

AIRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised AirSculpt Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

