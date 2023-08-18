Akili (AKLI) & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) is one of 226 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Akili to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akili and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Akili alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akili $320,000.00 -$7.96 million -7.10 Akili Competitors $1.17 billion $58.27 million 29.12

Akili’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Akili. Akili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Akili has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akili’s peers have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Akili and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akili 940.71% -72.28% -54.30% Akili Competitors -604.98% -304.57% -29.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Akili and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akili 0 2 4 0 2.67 Akili Competitors 1246 3897 8107 202 2.54

Akili presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 252.11%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 39.61%. Given Akili’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Akili is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Akili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akili shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akili beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Akili

(Get Free Report)

Akili, Inc., a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases. It offers selective stimulus management engine mechanism to activate the fronto-parietal cortex area in the brain; body brain trainer for attention, impulsivity, working memory, and goal management; and spatial navigation engine for spatial navigation, memory, and planning and organization. Akili, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Akili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.