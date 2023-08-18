Akumin (TSE:AKU) Shares Up 30.6%

Shares of Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Free Report) rose 30.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 293,580 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,184% from the average daily volume of 22,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Akumin Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$17.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266,886.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.76.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

