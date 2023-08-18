Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.67.

ALG opened at $170.24 on Thursday. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $200.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.41 and a 200-day moving average of $177.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $214,042.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $100,748.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,220.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,853.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,249 shares of company stock valued at $588,211 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after buying an additional 204,507 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,065,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 317.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 45,416 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,843,000 after buying an additional 45,075 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,558,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

