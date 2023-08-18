Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.33.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Alkermes stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.57 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.33%. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

