Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ERC opened at $9.38 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 108.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

