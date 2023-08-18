Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of ERC opened at $9.38 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $10.44.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
