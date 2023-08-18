Allstate Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allstate Corp decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 91.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 54,694 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $157.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,236,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,058. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $162.78. The company has a market cap of $425.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,764,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,672,677. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

