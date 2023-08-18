Allstate Corp Cuts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Allstate Corp cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,102 shares during the period. Welltower comprises about 0.4% of Allstate Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.38. The stock had a trading volume of 709,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,912. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.39. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

