Allstate Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Allstate Corp lowered its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,755 shares during the period. Allstate Corp owned about 0.40% of Safehold worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 23,972 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at $2,937,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 81,756 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Safehold by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Safehold by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Activity at Safehold

In related news, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $245,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 91,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,419.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of SAFE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 82,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,175. The company has a quick ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 39.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.90 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.00) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Safehold’s payout ratio is -14.33%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

