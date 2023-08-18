Allstate Corp Has $74.54 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allstate Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,482 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.16. 1,424,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,939. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.71. The firm has a market cap of $338.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

