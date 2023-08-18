Allstate Corp Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Allstate Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises 1.0% of Allstate Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 350.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

DLR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.73. The company had a trading volume of 439,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $131.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

