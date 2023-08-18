Allstate Corp Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Allstate Corp reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,149 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at $54,150,064,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150,064,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,841 shares of company stock valued at $360,357,419. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $544.08. 1,324,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $516.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $552.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

