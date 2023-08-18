Allstate Corp Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 97,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan E. Skerritt sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $69,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,145.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan E. Skerritt sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $69,642.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,145.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SKT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.69. 304,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,442. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 118.07%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

