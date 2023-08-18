Allstate Corp Sells 13,326 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Allstate Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,326 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,649 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,452,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,037,000 after buying an additional 35,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $229,283,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.50. 242,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.62.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.99%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

