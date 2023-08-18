Allstate Corp Sells 25,896 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Allstate Corp cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,896 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $391,011,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.49. The company had a trading volume of 847,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,712. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $294.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.