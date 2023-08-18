Allstate Corp Sells 7,521 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Allstate Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities accounts for about 0.6% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.95. The stock had a trading volume of 128,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,759. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average is $137.08. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $169.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 202.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.88.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

