Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Barclays

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALL. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.31.

ALL stock opened at $107.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Allstate has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.56.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

