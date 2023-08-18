Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.37 million, a P/E ratio of 82.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.07.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $118,175.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

