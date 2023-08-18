Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,020. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,703,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,796,545. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

