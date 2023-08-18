AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading Down 3.9%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 6,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 124,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered AlTi Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AlTi Global by 5,430.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

Further Reading

