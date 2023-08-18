Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altice USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATUS
Altice USA Stock Down 0.3 %
ATUS stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $11.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.
About Altice USA
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Altice USA
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- BurgerFi Is The Premium Burger Stock, Selling At A Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.