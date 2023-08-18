Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altice USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATUS

Altice USA Stock Down 0.3 %

ATUS stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.