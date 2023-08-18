Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Altria Group Trading Up 0.6 %
MO stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,727,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,821. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
Featured Stories
