Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

MO stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,727,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,821. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

