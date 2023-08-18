Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMRN. Northland Securities cut their price target on Amarin from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amarin from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

AMRN stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. Amarin has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

In related news, CEO Patrick Holt bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amarin by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,027,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373,362 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,923,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,279 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,633,000. SCP Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,165,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

