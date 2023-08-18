Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky Sells 70,056 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amazon.com alerts:

On Monday, July 24th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00.

On Thursday, July 6th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $143.63. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.