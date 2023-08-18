AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Cut to $1.55

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $1.65 to $1.55 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 61.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMC. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.14.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

AMC Entertainment’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, August 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Entertainment

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,702,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,524,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 31,464,774 shares of company stock worth $54,055,259 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $164,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 492,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 288,635 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.