Ameren Co. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ameren in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Ameren Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $79.19 on Friday. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

