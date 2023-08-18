American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.92.

NYSE:AEO opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 102,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

