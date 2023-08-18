American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,271 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in American Express by 3,431.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $212,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,325,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $159.54. 340,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,237. The stock has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.34. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

