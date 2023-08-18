American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American States Water from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised shares of American States Water from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.17. American States Water has a 52-week low of $77.91 and a 52-week high of $100.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.43%.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,239,000 after buying an additional 51,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American States Water by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,945,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,298,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

