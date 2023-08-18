American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zelman & Associates

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMWD. Loop Capital raised their target price on American Woodmark from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised American Woodmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $72.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86. American Woodmark has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $78.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.07.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.54%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after buying an additional 32,812 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in American Woodmark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 83,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

