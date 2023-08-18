AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Holdings Lifted by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 0.8% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $15,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

ABC traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,071. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $194.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

