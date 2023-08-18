AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $50,000,021.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,988,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ABC opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $194.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.73.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

