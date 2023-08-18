AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $152.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.64. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

