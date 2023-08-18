AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 3,636 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.31% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IYE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.61. 287,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,834. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.