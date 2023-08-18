AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 41,555 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,555 shares during the quarter. V.F. comprises about 1.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $37,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,198,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,150. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

