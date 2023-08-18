AMG National Trust Bank Buys 4,641 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $400.44. 3,447,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,662. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.72.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
