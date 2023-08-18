AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.11. 2,491,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

