AMG National Trust Bank Has $18.80 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Hormel Foods worth $18,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 947,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HRL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

