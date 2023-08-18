AMG National Trust Bank Sells 226 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $13,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,466,680,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

IWO traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.73. The company had a trading volume of 443,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,484. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.72 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.43. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

