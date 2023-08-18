AMG National Trust Bank Sells 92,287 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,287 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises about 0.8% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned 1.01% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $23,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,440,120,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICF stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 107,362 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

