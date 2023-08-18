Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,613 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Amgen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.45. 538,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.