AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services comprises about 0.7% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Burney Co. owned about 0.44% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $14,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMN traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.33. The stock had a trading volume of 63,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.38. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

