AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.17.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $87.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.38. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.