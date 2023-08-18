Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Amtech Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Amtech Systems

Shares of ASYS opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.53. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.08.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Daigle bought 15,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $137,396.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $164,937.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amtech Systems news, CEO Robert C. Daigle purchased 15,386 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $137,396.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,937.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 26,086 shares of company stock worth $232,347. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,415,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 16.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 311,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 45,157 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amtech Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 307,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 296,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100,890 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.