Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rover Group (ROVR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rover Group (NASDAQ: ROVR):

8/3/2023 – Rover Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $6.00 to $7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Rover Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

8/2/2023 – Rover Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Rover Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.75 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Rover Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Rover Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Rover Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rover Group Price Performance

Shares of ROVR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,522. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.56. Rover Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.

Get Rover Group Inc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,175,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,175,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 24,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $158,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,644 shares of company stock valued at $364,369. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rover Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 75.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rover Group by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.