Analysts Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Target Price at $18.05

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $380,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,104.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Navient by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 90,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.57. Navient has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $19.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 12.78 and a quick ratio of 12.78.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.53 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

