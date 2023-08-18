Analysts Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) PT at $55.80

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PotlatchDeltic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $46.76 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.