Analysts Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) PT at $55.80

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.
PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $46.76 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
