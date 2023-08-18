Analysts Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT at $31.90

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHLS shares. Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 60.9% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 112,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 42,733 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3,454.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 152,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 147,860 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 42,171 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,787,000 after buying an additional 281,373 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

