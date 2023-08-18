Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for J&J Snack Foods (JJSF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF):

8/17/2023 – J&J Snack Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – J&J Snack Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $170.00 to $190.00.

8/1/2023 – J&J Snack Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2023 – J&J Snack Foods was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JJSF stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.78. 9,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,563. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $127.80 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.41. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at J&J Snack Foods

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total transaction of $491,008.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,795 shares in the company, valued at $835,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total value of $52,977.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 417 shares in the company, valued at $73,638.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Every sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total value of $491,008.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,618 shares of company stock worth $806,305. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 29.6% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

